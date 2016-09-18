Agencies

CANADA

Novelist passes away

Canadian novelist W.P. Kinsella, who blended magical realism and baseball in the book that became the smash hit film Field of Dreams, has died. He was 81. His literary agent Carolyn Swayze said in a statement that Kinsella’s death on Friday in Hope, British Columbia, was doctor-assisted. Details about his health were not disclosed.

UNITED STATES

Man admits killing nuns

A man charged with killing two nuns confessed to investigators that he went into their home, struggled with them, stabbed them to death and stole their car, a state law enforcement agent testified on Friday. Rodney Earl Sanders, 46, of Kosciusko, Mississippi, is charged with capital murder in the slayings of sisters Margaret Held and Paula Merrill, both 68. “He did acknowledge killing Paula Merrill and Margaret Held,” Mississippi Bureau of Investigation agent LeCarus Oliver said. Sanders told investigators that he went through the back door of the sisters’ home, uninvited. Oliver testified that Sanders had not revealed a motive for the attacks.

JAPAN

Train driver goes over rails

Japanese train operator JR East has apologized after a driver urinated over the railway track while on duty because he did not want to delay services by using the toilet, media reported yesterday. The driver, in his 50s, felt the urge to go on Monday as his train stopped at Sakura station in Chiba, southeast of Tokyo, public broadcaster NHK and the Asahi Shimbun said. He then opened the cabin door away from the platform and urinated over the rails before departure, as he did not want to cause a delay by going to the restroom, Asahi said. The company, which received a report of the case from an eyewitness, instructed him to go to the restroom if necessary, NHK said.

GERMANY

Protests target trade deal

Hundreds of thousands of people were yesterday expected to take to the streets across Germany in protest against a massive transatlantic trade agreement, dealing a new blow to the disputed accord. “We hope that more than 250,000 participants will join in the march nationwide,” said Roland Suess from the anti-globalization group Attac, one of the organizers of the demonstrations in seven German cities, including the capital Berlin and economic powerhouse Frankfurt.

BRAZIL

Soap opera star drowns

Brazilians on Friday mourned the death of soap opera star Domingos Montagner, who drowned in a river where his series had been filming and where his character narrowly escaped death in a recent episode. Montagner, 54 and at the height of his career, was on a break from filming the hit series Velho Chico (“Old Chico”) in northeast Brazil when he went for a swim on Thursday in the Sao Francisco River with co-star Camila Pitanga, according to the Globo media group, which broadcasts the show. The pair was swept up in a strong current. Pitanga managed to grab on to a rock, but she was unable to keep hold of Montagner. She cried out for help, but some locals apparently did not pay attention because they supposed filming was under way. Montagner’s body was found several hours later 30m underwater trapped among the riverbed rocks, the Globo group’s flagship newspaper reported.