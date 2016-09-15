Australians brace themselves for magpie swooping

NY Times News Service

There are the snakes, the sharks and the spiders, but no one told you about the magpies, did they?

In September and October, Australians band together as if motivated by a national war effort. It is swooping season for the native magpie. This black-and-white bird with beady red-brown eyes can become aggressive, dive-bombing and pecking anything, especially humans, that it deems a threat to its chicks.

During the spring swooping season, victims of attacks update online maps with nest locations in order to warn others of the danger from above. Principals put their bodies on the line to protect students. Talk radio shows are flooded with dramatic swoop stories.

“It is the biggest urban wildlife problem there is in Australia, just because of the scale and sheer number of animals involved,” said Darryl Jones, an urban ecologist at Griffith University in Brisbane.

Australians have developed some odd defense methods over the years. When heading into a swoop zone, generations of schoolchildren wore empty, plastic ice cream buckets as hats with crude eyes drawn on. The theory: A magpie will not attack if it thinks it is being watched, and if it does, you have the ice cream bucket to protect you. Other methods include waving a stick in the air or opening an umbrella.

During the season, it is common for cyclists, adults and children alike, to ride around with a forest of zip ties protruding from their helmets.

Each year, a handful of attacks cause eye injuries and in some cases permanent vision loss, while cyclists fall off their bikes, breaking bones.