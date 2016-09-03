Agencies

CHINA

Bomber in development

The air force said that it is developing a new type of strategic bomber. People’s Liberation Army Air Force chief Lieutenant General Ma Xiaotian (馬曉天) told state media at an open-day event on Thursday that the bomber would significantly increase the nation’s long-range strike ability. He gave no other details about the aircraft or when it would be introduced, saying only that “you will see it in the future.”

CHINA

Online maps scrutinized

Beijing is tightening its regulation of online maps to clarify its territorial claims. The Xinhua news agency said yesterday that the government has noticed some maps were inaccurate and it would increase checks and order corrections to protect “national sovereignty and interests.” It cited incorrect drawing of national boundary lines, saying some “territorial islands were mistakenly left out” — an apparent reference to waters and islands China claims in the South and East China seas. Xinhua said such practices have harmed China’s territorial sovereignty, national security and interests and may impair the international community’s understanding of the position and claims of the Chinese government. Taiwan also has claims in the area.

UNITED NATIONS

Cards aim to combat abuse

An official said that the world body will begin providing peacekeeping troops with “no excuses” cards — part of a plan to combat sexual abuse in the organization’s international stabilization operations. Jane Holl Lute, special coordinator on improving the agency’s response to sexual exploitation and abuse, said the cards would make clear the organization’s standards of behavior during deployment.

UNITED STATES

Student, 12, starts at Cornell

While most kids his age are attending middle school, 12-year-old Jeremy Shuler has just started his first semester at Cornell University. He is the youngest student on record to attend the Ivy League institution. Jeremy’s parents, who are both aerospace engineers, moved from Texas, to Ithaca, New York, so he could live with them while pursuing his engineering degree. Cornell Engineering Dean Lance Collins said Jeremy is definitely ready for college intellectually, but still needs the support of his family. Jeremy, who was home-schooled, was reading books in English and Korean by age two and studying calculus at six. He aced SATs and Advanced Placement tests at 10, earning college credit in seven subjects. He plans a career in academia. Collins envisions a bright future for the young prodigy.