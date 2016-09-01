Aung San Suu Kyi appeals for unity at peace summit

Reuters, NAYPYIDAW

Burmese State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi yesterday launched a major push to end decades of fighting between the military and myriad rebel groups with an appeal to the country’s ethnic minorities to overcome their differences to achieve peace.

Aung San Suu Kyi, who is also Myanmar’s minister of foreign affairs, has made the peace process a priority for her administration, which faces sky-high expectations at home and abroad after sweeping to power in an election in November last year to end more than half a century of military-backed rule.

Delegates in elaborate ethnic costumes, sporting silver necklaces and hats adorned with peacock feathers, mingled and took photographs with military officers, mainstream majority Bamar politicians and diplomats at the start of the conference.

“If all those who play a part ... in the peace process cultivate the wisdom to reconcile differing views for the good of the people ... we will surely be able to build the democratic federal union of our dreams,” Aung San Suu Kyi said. “Only if we are all united, our country will be at peace. Only if our country is at peace, will we be able to stand on equal footing with other countries in our region and across the world.”

Myanmar has been torn by fighting between the military, which seized power in a 1962 coup, and ethnic armed groups almost without a break since the end of World War II.

The focus yesterday was on the symbolic, with few concrete proposals likely to emerge from this week’s talks.

Delegates expect to meet every six months to discuss issues ranging from security, political representation, language and culture to control of Myanmar’s rich mineral resources.

“It is the Tatmadaw members and our brethren members of ethnic armed groups, who have been directly suffering from ... the lack of peace in the country, sacrificing their limbs and lives,” Myanmar Armed Forces commander-in-chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing said. “I firmly believe that we will be able to accomplish this great process with our unity and efforts.”

Myanmar is home to more than 100 ethnic groups with distinct traditions and cultures, and some representative performed a folk dance on the conference stage celebrating the nation’s ethnic diversity.

Among those absent from the conference, however, were any representatives of the 1.1 million Rohingya Muslims, who face persecution and human rights abuses at the hands of their Buddhist neighbors in northwestern Rakhine State.

A day before the conference started, UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon called on Myanmar to improve the living conditions of the Rohingya, underscoring the challenges facing Aung San Suu Kyi in tackling all the country’s ethnic divisions.

However, the fact that Aung San Suu Kyi has been able to bring the vast majority of the rebel groups to the negotiating table only five months after taking power is a sign of progress, experts say.

Powerful armed groups from regions bordering China, including the Kachin Independence Organization, who refused to sign a ceasefire in October last year under the previous military-backed government, are now taking part, partly owing to Beijing’s tacit support for the talks, observers say.

As Myanmar’s economy opens up, China is vying for influence with the US. Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) pledged his country would play a “constructive role” in the peace process when Aung San Suu Kyi visited Beijing last month.