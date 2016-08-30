Clinton changes tack, invokes father

AP, WARREN, Michigan

Democratic US presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton has landed on a very personal counterpunch to what she says is her Republican rival Donald Trump’s checkered business past: her dad.

As Clinton works to undercut Trump’s economic record and promote her plans for small businesses, she is invoking memories of her late father’s Chicago drapery business.

Recalling Hugh Rodham hard at work making and printing curtains for hotels and office buildings, Clinton said that he would have been “stiffed” in a deal with the celebrity businessman.

“He expected to be paid when he showed up,” Clinton said recently during an event in Warren, Michigan. “He did the work. He paid for the supplies and the labor he often hired to help him on big jobs. I can’t imagine what would have happened to my father and his business if he had gotten a contract from Trump.”

Clinton hopes to remind voters that despite her years in public life that have left her a multimillionaire, she comes from a middle-class background and understands the life of a small-business owner.

She also wants to contrast her biography with that of Trump, who was raised by a successful real-estate developer and has drawn criticism for his treatment of small businesses during his career.

Trump has promoted his business record as a key qualification for the White House. However, Trump casinos failed on several occasions. When the Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey went bankrupt in the early 1990s, some contractors who worked on the property went under because Trump’s company did not pay what they were owed, according to interviews with reporters.

In a statement, Clinton said her father’s business gave her “a sense of responsibility,” adding that she was “living proof that a successful small business is at the core of the basic bargain in America, that if you work hard and do your part, you can make your own dreams and those of your children a reality.”

Clinton has been pitching her plans to support small businesses and to make it easier to start a company.

On a conference call with small-business owners last week, she proposed a new tax deduction for small businesses and offered federal incentives to encourage state and local governments to streamline regulations.

A Scranton native, Clinton’s father moved to Chicago after graduating from college.

There he worked as a traveling salesman before enlisting in the Navy during World War II, Clinton writes in Living History.

When he returned from the war, he set up a drapery fabric business in Chicago, called Rodrik Fabrics, and later started a print plant on the city’s north side.

Rodham largely worked alone, but Clinton writes that she and her brothers helped when they were old enough.

The business did well enough for Rodham to buy a house in the leafy suburb of Park Ridge.

By all accounts, Rodham was a stern man, but he is also credited with instilling his daughter’s powerful work ethic and encouraging her ambition.

Clinton’s childhood friend Betsy Ebeling said Rodham “could be gruff but he could be very loving.”

“Her dad was one that, as Hillary likes to say, he was a chief petty officer, both in the Navy and at home,” Ebeling said. “He’d sit at the dinner table and he’d throw out these conversation things and wait for us to go: ‘No way.’ We really did learn to debate at his feet.”