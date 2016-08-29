Home / World News
Mon, Aug 29, 2016 - Page 4　

Indonesian priest stabbed; explosive device said to fail

AFP, MEDAN, Indonesia

Indonesian policemen yesterday stand guard after an attempted suicide bombing at a Catholic church in Medan, Indonesia.

Photo: EPA

In the latest attack on religious minorities in mainly Muslim Indonesia, a knife-wielding man stabbed a Catholic priest and tried to set off an explosive device at a church yesterday, police said.

The priest, Albert Pandiangan was holding a mass in the city of Medan on the western island of Sumatra when a young man approached him and stabbed him in his left arm, police chief detective Nur Fallah said, adding that the attacker was carrying a homemade explosive device.

“Somebody tried to kill the priest by pretending to attend the church service and at that time tried to explode something, like a firecracker, but the firecracker didn’t explode, it only fumed,” Fallah told reporters.

The priest suffered slight injuries and has been taken to hospital for treatment. A picture of the attacker’s ID card circulating online said he was Muslim.

In recent years there have been a number of attacks on religious minorities and others in Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country. A suicide attack in the Indonesian capital in January killed four attackers and four civilians, including a Westerner, and injured 19.

In July a suicide bomber linked to the Islamic State group blew himself up outside a police station in Central Java Province.

Churchgoers yesterday quickly caught the attacker and called the police.

Eyewitness Markus Harianto Manullan said the assailant wore a jacket and carried a bag.

“He sat in the same row as I did... I saw him fiddling with something in his jacket, and then I heard a small explosion and he immediately ran to the podium,” Manullan said.

Police are still investigating the man’s motive.

This story has been viewed 125 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top