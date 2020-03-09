Academia Sinica yesterday said that it has synthesized monoclonal antibodies that can identify the protein of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, which it said is an important step toward producing a rapid screening reagent for the virus.
The potential reagent, if successfully mass produced, would shorten the testing time for COVID-19 from about four hours to 15 to 20 minutes, significantly improving screening efficiency, the nation’s top academic research institution said in a statement on Facebook.
Yang An-suei (楊安綏), an Academia Sinica research fellow at the Genomics Research Center who headed the team that synthesized the antibodies, said that for rapid screening to work, the reagent should accurately identify the new coronavirus.
Screen grab from Academia Sinica’s Facebook page
The team produced 46 monoclonal antibodies in just 19 days, with each sample weighing at least 1mg, based on seven human coronavirus nucleocapsid protein antigens, Yang said.
One of the antibodies has demonstrated “perfect” efficiency in identifying the new coronavirus, because it does not react to other members of the coronavirus family, including those that cause SARS and Middle East respiratory syndrome, Yang added.
Data about the antibodies would be placed on the COVID-19 platform the institute has built to share information with domestic academic and scientific research institutes to speed up the development of rapid screening kits, drugs and vaccines to combat the epidemic, Academia Sinica President James Liao (廖俊智) said.
Yang’s team achieved its goal two months ahead of schedule, Liao said.
Assisted by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the research team would hold talks with several companies about the production of rapid screening kits based on the research results, Academia Sinica said.
If everything goes smoothly, mass production could begin soon after the Ministry of Health and Welfare verifies and approves the reagent, within the next three to four months, the institute said.
The disease has infected more than 100,000 people in more than 80 nations and territories, including Taiwan, and has killed more than 3,000 people since it was first reported in Wuhan, China, in December last year.
NO CLUSTERS: Taiwan, which will always need to stop diseases from other nations, has done a good job of containing the coronavirus, Vice President Chen Chien-jen said Confirmed cases of COVID-19 are only the tip of the iceberg, as some patients only exhibit mild or no symptoms, Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) said yesterday, when sharing responses given in an interview with Japanese media. Chen yesterday wrote on Facebook that he received interview questions on Wednesday at the Presidential Office Building in Taipei from the Japanese-language Sankei News about Taiwan’s experience in dealing with COVID-19, the nation’s push for participation in the WHO and his reaction to China’s response to the virus. Taiwan has done a good job of containing the virus, said Chen, an epidemiologist by
DRIVERLESS: Autonomous vehicles are a solution to a shortage of nighttime bus drivers, officials said, with tests being conducted on Xinyi’s dedicated bus lanes The Taipei Department of Transportation yesterday announced that it would start road tests for autonomous buses in May and allow city residents to take part in the trial services beginning in September. The city government is looking to automated buses as a solution to the shortage of nighttime public vehicle drivers, officials from the transportation and information technology departments told a news conference. Following the signing of a letter of intent between the city government and Turing Drive Co last year, the company submitted to the Ministry of Economic Affairs its “trial project for uncrewed vehicles with innovative technology.” The ministry on
Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force aircraft on Friday afternoon flew over the sea southwest of Taiwan, the Ministry of National Defense said. An unspecified number of Chinese H-6 bombers at about 4pm flew over the region before entering the Bashi Channel between Taiwan and the Philippines, the ministry said in a statement. Soon after entering the Bashi Channel, the bombers returned to an unspecified base through the same route, the ministry said. The ministry said that it monitored the flights closely with its advanced joint surveillance system, and reported no irregular action from the aircraft. China has carried out an increasing number of
MORE WORK TO DO: The database only includes information on cases taken to court and does not include details of other victims who were executed without trial Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) presided over 3,195 military court cases during the White Terror era, the most on record, the Transitional Justice Commission said yesterday as the Taiwan Transitional Justice Database went online. The database has records and photographs of victims of political persecution during the White Terror era, as well as the names and ranks of perpetrators, in the hope of enlightening the public about how such trials were conducted, the commission said. It allows analysis using certain subsets of data, such as ethnicity, gender, place of residence and charge, it said. Then-chief of general staff Chou Chih-jou (周至柔) presided over 2,506 cases,