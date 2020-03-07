Virus Outbreak: Government does breath test U-turn

MISUNDERSTANDING? Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung said that what he meant was that testing would not be conducted ‘simultaneously’ across the nation

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter





The government yesterday backpedaled on a plan to suspend breath alcohol tests due to fears about the spread of COVID-19, reiterating its “zero tolerance” stance on drunk driving and saying that testing would continue nationwide.

Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) on Thursday told a legislative meeting that to avoid COVID-19 contagion and prevent excessive strain on personnel of the National Police Agency’s Special Police, breath alcohol testing, conducted twice per month, would be suspended.

However, local governments would still conduct “regional” testing at their discretion, he said.

A police officer takes Premier Su Tseng-chang’s temperature before he enters the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

Hsu’s remarks at the legislature sparked controversy, as they came less than a week after Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) told the public that stiffened penalties for drunk driving were taking effect.

Prior to a question-and-answer session at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday, Su was asked by reporters whether the government would go through with the contentious policy.

There would be no suspension of breath alcohol testing conducted by the central or local governments, which have a “zero tolerance” stance on drunk driving, Su said.

Breath tests would continue, despite the COVID-19 situation, he said, urging people not to add to the government’s already heavy workload by driving under the influence of alcohol during the crisis.

Su later said on Facebook that new regulations targeting drunk drivers went into effect at the beginning of this month.

People whose driver’s license is revoked for drunk driving and obtain a new one would be required to pay for an ignition interlock device to be installed in their vehicle for a year, he said.

Repeat offenders must undergo rehabilitation and 15 hours of courses before they can take another driver’s test, he added, urging people not to try their luck.

At yesterday’s question-and-answer session, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Lin Yi-hua (林奕華) said that Hsu’s remarks had angered many people, because 149 people died last year due to drunk driving, while another 293 died within a month of injuries sustained in an incident.

Hsu said that what he had meant was that breath alcohol testing would not be conducted “simultaneously” across the nation.

The Ministry of the Interior would follow the Executive Yuan’s instructions and ensure that there are no loopholes in efforts by the central and local governments to crack down on drunk driving, he added.