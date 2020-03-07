The government yesterday backpedaled on a plan to suspend breath alcohol tests due to fears about the spread of COVID-19, reiterating its “zero tolerance” stance on drunk driving and saying that testing would continue nationwide.
Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) on Thursday told a legislative meeting that to avoid COVID-19 contagion and prevent excessive strain on personnel of the National Police Agency’s Special Police, breath alcohol testing, conducted twice per month, would be suspended.
However, local governments would still conduct “regional” testing at their discretion, he said.
Photo: CNA
Hsu’s remarks at the legislature sparked controversy, as they came less than a week after Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) told the public that stiffened penalties for drunk driving were taking effect.
Prior to a question-and-answer session at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday, Su was asked by reporters whether the government would go through with the contentious policy.
There would be no suspension of breath alcohol testing conducted by the central or local governments, which have a “zero tolerance” stance on drunk driving, Su said.
Breath tests would continue, despite the COVID-19 situation, he said, urging people not to add to the government’s already heavy workload by driving under the influence of alcohol during the crisis.
Su later said on Facebook that new regulations targeting drunk drivers went into effect at the beginning of this month.
People whose driver’s license is revoked for drunk driving and obtain a new one would be required to pay for an ignition interlock device to be installed in their vehicle for a year, he said.
Repeat offenders must undergo rehabilitation and 15 hours of courses before they can take another driver’s test, he added, urging people not to try their luck.
At yesterday’s question-and-answer session, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Lin Yi-hua (林奕華) said that Hsu’s remarks had angered many people, because 149 people died last year due to drunk driving, while another 293 died within a month of injuries sustained in an incident.
Hsu said that what he had meant was that breath alcohol testing would not be conducted “simultaneously” across the nation.
The Ministry of the Interior would follow the Executive Yuan’s instructions and ensure that there are no loopholes in efforts by the central and local governments to crack down on drunk driving, he added.
NO CLUSTERS: Taiwan, which will always need to stop diseases from other nations, has done a good job of containing the coronavirus, Vice President Chen Chien-jen said Confirmed cases of COVID-19 are only the tip of the iceberg, as some patients only exhibit mild or no symptoms, Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) said yesterday, when sharing responses given in an interview with Japanese media. Chen yesterday wrote on Facebook that he received interview questions on Wednesday at the Presidential Office Building in Taipei from the Japanese-language Sankei News about Taiwan’s experience in dealing with COVID-19, the nation’s push for participation in the WHO and his reaction to China’s response to the virus. Taiwan has done a good job of containing the virus, said Chen, an epidemiologist by
DRIVERLESS: Autonomous vehicles are a solution to a shortage of nighttime bus drivers, officials said, with tests being conducted on Xinyi’s dedicated bus lanes The Taipei Department of Transportation yesterday announced that it would start road tests for autonomous buses in May and allow city residents to take part in the trial services beginning in September. The city government is looking to automated buses as a solution to the shortage of nighttime public vehicle drivers, officials from the transportation and information technology departments told a news conference. Following the signing of a letter of intent between the city government and Turing Drive Co last year, the company submitted to the Ministry of Economic Affairs its “trial project for uncrewed vehicles with innovative technology.” The ministry on
Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force aircraft on Friday afternoon flew over the sea southwest of Taiwan, the Ministry of National Defense said. An unspecified number of Chinese H-6 bombers at about 4pm flew over the region before entering the Bashi Channel between Taiwan and the Philippines, the ministry said in a statement. Soon after entering the Bashi Channel, the bombers returned to an unspecified base through the same route, the ministry said. The ministry said that it monitored the flights closely with its advanced joint surveillance system, and reported no irregular action from the aircraft. China has carried out an increasing number of
MORE WORK TO DO: The database only includes information on cases taken to court and does not include details of other victims who were executed without trial Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) presided over 3,195 military court cases during the White Terror era, the most on record, the Transitional Justice Commission said yesterday as the Taiwan Transitional Justice Database went online. The database has records and photographs of victims of political persecution during the White Terror era, as well as the names and ranks of perpetrators, in the hope of enlightening the public about how such trials were conducted, the commission said. It allows analysis using certain subsets of data, such as ethnicity, gender, place of residence and charge, it said. Then-chief of general staff Chou Chih-jou (周至柔) presided over 2,506 cases,