Several hospitals around the nation have imposed restrictions on inpatients’ visitors and companions in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, including limiting visitor numbers, reducing visiting hours and requiring people to present identification to enter their facilities.
The National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) in Taipei on Monday began restricting the number of visitors to wards to two per patient, with visiting hours limited to 11:30am to 12:30pm and 7pm to 8pm.
Each inpatient is allowed to have one companion.
Photo: Fang Chih-hsien, Taipei Times
The Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital in Taoyuan has suspended all ward visits, with the exception of intensive care units (ICUs), hospice care units and visitors with special permission. Inpatients are allowed one companion, who is required to register with the hospital.
The Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Kinmen Hospital has a two-visitor policy for its wards, with one companion allowed per patient.
It has reduced visiting hours to two short periods: from 11am to 11:30am and 6pm to 7pm.
Photo: Weng Yu-huang, Taipei Times
Taipei City Hospital’s Heping branch, which was the epicenter of the SARS outbreak in Taiwan in 2003, has barred visitors to its general wards, and limited visits with ICU patients to just a half-hour per day, from 12pm to 12:30pm.
Visiting hours at Taipei City Hospital’s other branches have been cut back to 11am to 11:30am and 7pm to 7:30pm for regular wards, and 11am to 11:30am for ICUs, and only two visitors are allowed per visit.
Patients’ companions — limited to one per patient — must present a companionship ID, have their temperatures taken and be free of fever and respiratory symptoms.
Outpatients, inpatients and their companions, and individuals visiting for work-related reasons must present their National Health Insurance cards, national ID cards or related documents when entering each hospital, the Taipei City Hospital said.
They must also wear a mask and provide their “TOCC”— travel history, occupation, contact history and clusters, it said.
Additional reporting by Tsai Ssu-pei
NO CLUSTERS: Taiwan, which will always need to stop diseases from other nations, has done a good job of containing the coronavirus, Vice President Chen Chien-jen said Confirmed cases of COVID-19 are only the tip of the iceberg, as some patients only exhibit mild or no symptoms, Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) said yesterday, when sharing responses given in an interview with Japanese media. Chen yesterday wrote on Facebook that he received interview questions on Wednesday at the Presidential Office Building in Taipei from the Japanese-language Sankei News about Taiwan’s experience in dealing with COVID-19, the nation’s push for participation in the WHO and his reaction to China’s response to the virus. Taiwan has done a good job of containing the virus, said Chen, an epidemiologist by
DRIVERLESS: Autonomous vehicles are a solution to a shortage of nighttime bus drivers, officials said, with tests being conducted on Xinyi’s dedicated bus lanes The Taipei Department of Transportation yesterday announced that it would start road tests for autonomous buses in May and allow city residents to take part in the trial services beginning in September. The city government is looking to automated buses as a solution to the shortage of nighttime public vehicle drivers, officials from the transportation and information technology departments told a news conference. Following the signing of a letter of intent between the city government and Turing Drive Co last year, the company submitted to the Ministry of Economic Affairs its “trial project for uncrewed vehicles with innovative technology.” The ministry on
Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force aircraft on Friday afternoon flew over the sea southwest of Taiwan, the Ministry of National Defense said. An unspecified number of Chinese H-6 bombers at about 4pm flew over the region before entering the Bashi Channel between Taiwan and the Philippines, the ministry said in a statement. Soon after entering the Bashi Channel, the bombers returned to an unspecified base through the same route, the ministry said. The ministry said that it monitored the flights closely with its advanced joint surveillance system, and reported no irregular action from the aircraft. China has carried out an increasing number of
MORE WORK TO DO: The database only includes information on cases taken to court and does not include details of other victims who were executed without trial Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) presided over 3,195 military court cases during the White Terror era, the most on record, the Transitional Justice Commission said yesterday as the Taiwan Transitional Justice Database went online. The database has records and photographs of victims of political persecution during the White Terror era, as well as the names and ranks of perpetrators, in the hope of enlightening the public about how such trials were conducted, the commission said. It allows analysis using certain subsets of data, such as ethnicity, gender, place of residence and charge, it said. Then-chief of general staff Chou Chih-jou (周至柔) presided over 2,506 cases,