CIB cautions over gambling jobs in the Philippines

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwanese thinking about applying for jobs in the gambling industry in the Philippines should be aware that many of the companies involved are operating illegally, the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) said on Sunday.

Gambling in the Philippines is legal only within designated areas, and many firms in the sector lack the required government permits, the bureau said in a news release.

Many Taiwanese employed in illegal online gambling businesses in the Philippines have found themselves caught up in pay disputes, falling victim to loan sharks and some have been physically abused or held for ransom, it said.

In the first two months of this year alone, the bureau’s liaison officer in Manila, in cooperation with Philippine law enforcement, rescued three Taiwanese working in the sector who had been abducted and held for ransom.

There were 12 such cases last year and 11 the year before, the bureau said.

One recent case involved a man who was allegedly abducted and beaten after he got into a dispute with the illegal gambling company he was working for.

The man telephoned the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines asking for help, saying his salary was being withheld, the bureau said.

Taiwanese should carefully check the background of gambling enterprises in the Philippines before accepting jobs with them, and they should make sure they understand the terms of their employment contracts, it said, adding that they should make sure that their employer has processed their work visas and other documents.