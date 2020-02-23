Virus Outbreak: Doctors offer tips on health, reducing COVID-19 stress

By Wu Chun-feng and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer

As the number of COVID-19 cases increases worldwide, doctors are offering people tips on monitoring their health and reducing virus-related stress.

People should keep in mind five key words: safety, peace, capability, connection and hope, said psychiatrist Chang Keng-chia (張耿嘉) of the Tainan-based Jianan Psychiatric Center, which is under the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

“Safety” refers to people monitoring their health status and taking proper precautions at all times, including wearing a mask and washing their hands frequently to protect themselves and others, Chang said on Friday.

“Peace” refers to people taking measures to calm themselves, such as taking deep breaths to unwind and getting sufficient rest, he said.

“Capability” refers to people doing things that boost their sense of self-efficacy — such as reading, writing and exercising — to eliminate negative thoughts, he said.

“Connection” refers to people keeping in touch with the outside world via communication devices, including getting updates about COVID-19 developments, Chang said.

“Hope” refers to people practicing optimism and not letting themselves get caught up in negative reporting, he said.

People should trust the government’s disease-prevention efforts, he added.

The five words were proposed in 2007 by the Taiwan Association of Clinical Psychology, Chang said, adding that several psychologists specializing in international disasters believed that following an optimistic lifestyle could sooth people and boost their immune systems.

Fear over COVID-19 has worsened the anxiety and insomnia of people with anxiety disorders or depression, and people under home quarantine have been calling psychology clinics, saying that claustrophobia-like symptoms are becoming worse, Chang added.

Insecurities and complaints about infection and quarantine are normal, but people should seek medical assistance if symptoms last for too long, he said.

Disease prevention not only puts technology and medicine to the test, but also humanity, Jianan Psychiatric Center dean Wu Wen-cheng (吳文正) said.

“Getting the right information and keeping a regular lifestyle that incorporates frequent hand-washing and moderate exercise can help us maintain a good mood at a difficult time like this,” Wu added.