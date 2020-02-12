Virus Outbreak: Museum changes hours of operation

By Chen Yu-hsun and Chen Feng-li / Staff reporters

The National Palace Museum on Sunday announced that it would adjust its opening hours to prevent the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus.

From Friday to March 31, the museum is to be open from 9am to 5pm on Tuesdays through Sundays and closed on Mondays, the museum said.

The adjustment is being made to “strengthen various epidemic prevention and related efforts,” it said.

The reduced hours are when the museum would typically see the least visitors, the museum said, adding that travel agencies have been given a week to adapt to the change.

While the museum is closed to the public, various facilities and equipment would be maintained, calibrated and disinfected, it said, adding that after closing each day, various disinfection procedures would be taken.

The hours at the National Palace Museum Southern Branch in Chiayi County would remain unchanged, the museum said, but added that they might be adjusted depending on the situation.

Separately, the Puli Township Office and organizers on Saturday said that they have decided to cancel the fifth edition of the Puli Power marathon, originally scheduled for March 15 in Nantou County.

Organizers cited the novel coronavirus as the reason for the cancelation.

About 4,600 runners had signed up for the marathon, office head Liao Chih-cheng (廖志城) said.

However, after careful consideration, the organizers decided to cancel the event to prevent the risk of infection, he said.

The marathon has been be postponed to March next year, he added.

Organizers said they would begin processing refunds on Feb. 27.