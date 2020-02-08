Virus Outbreak: Health officer vacancies filled within a day: CDC

By Chien Hui-ju and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Vacancies for airport health inspection officers posted by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Thursday were filled within a day, the centers’ Northern Regional Center said yesterday.

A notice was posted on Facebook and the Ministry of Health and Welfare Web site to recruit 96 people to work at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport’s Plant and Animal Quarantine Station.

The position offered a monthly wage of NT$34,916 to NT$40,901 and required applicants to be graduates of domestic or foreign universities, the centers said, adding the primary role is to assist in taking health declarations from and assessments of people passing through customs.

The Northern Regional Center praised the public’s patriotism, noting that the positions were filled overnight.

Interviews of the applicants began yesterday, it added.

One of the applicants, who wished to be known only as Ilsa, said that she applied for the position out of patriotism, hoping to serve her nation in its time of need.

Ilsa was originally due to fly to the UK yesterday in pursuit of higher education.

“My family asked me to consider delaying my travel plans given the [2019 novel] coronavirus outbreak,” she said, adding that she had not hesitated in applying for the position when it first became available on Thursday night.

As a health worker who has taken the Nightingale pledge, Ilsa said that she hoped to do her part in contributing to the nation’s disease prevention efforts.