Black Hawk crash survivors ‘making progress’: doctors

Staff writer, with CNA





The five survivors of the UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter crash on Thursday last week are progressing well, with one of them expected to be discharged tomorrow, while two were moved from intensive care to general wards yesterday, the hospital said yesterday.

The five survivors — Lieutenant General Huang Yu-min (黃佑民), Lieutenant General Tsao Chin-ping (曹進平), Major General Liu Hsiao-tang (劉孝堂), Lieutenant Colonel Chou Hsin-yi (周欣頤) and Military News Agency reporter Sergeant Chen Ying-chu (陳映竹) — have been in Tri-Service General Hospital in Taipei since the helicopter crashed in the mountains of New Taipei City’s Wulai District (烏來).

Huang and Chen, who had severe injuries, were moved from intensive care to general wards yesterday morning, as they have been making “better than expected” progress, hospital superintendent Tsai Chien-sung (蔡建松) said.

Huang had spinal compression fractures, fractured left ribs and slight lung contusions, while Chen’s left leg was crushed and she had a lumbar fracture and facial lacerations, the hospital said.

Tsao sustained only minor injuries and is due to be discharged tomorrow, Tsai said.

The other survivors are in general wards and in a stable condition, he said, adding that they are receiving physical therapy to speed up their recovery, as they have contusions and muscle strains.

The hospital is also keeping a close eye on their psychological state, Tsai added.

Apart from Tsao, the others are likely to remain in hospital for at least two to four weeks, he said.

The helicopter, carrying military personnel to a base in Yilan County’s Dongao Township (東澳) for a pre-Lunar New Year inspection, crashed on Thursday morning, with 13 people on board.

Eight of them, including Taiwan’s top military officer, Chief of General Staff General Shen Yi-ming (沈一鳴), died in the crash.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.