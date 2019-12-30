2020 Elections: Han, Soong, Tsai field media questions

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

In the second segment of the televised presidential debate yesterday, each of the three candidates took questions from five media organizations.

The organizations were represented by Central News Agency (CNA) editor-in-chief Jay Chen (陳正杰), Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper) editor-in-chief Tzou Jiing-wen (鄒景雯), Apple Daily deputy editor-in-chief Tsai Jih-yun (蔡日雲), United Daily News editor-in-chief Fan Ling-jia (范凌嘉) and China Times deputy editor-in-chief Bai Der-hwa (白德華).

The China Times asked: “On Taiwan’s big spending on weapons procurement in the past three years, and the indigenous defense industry program to build aircraft, submarines and warships, could it be throwing money into a bottomless pit? Which country is theoretically our main enemy, and which is our secondary enemy? How can Taiwan institute a national security policy that is pragmatic and effective?”

Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) presidential candidate, said: “The main concept in national defense is that ‘war has no winners, peace has no losers.’ To avoid war is what a smart president would do... Taiwan faces a low birthrate, so we must develop uncrewed artificial intelligence weapons.”

“We thank the US for supporting the Republic of China [ROC] to have a strong national defense. I would place importance on national defense, but would not follow the DPP’s ‘indigenous warships’ program, which resulted in the Ching Fu Shipbuilding Co (慶富造船) case and lost Taiwanese taxpayers NT$32.5 billion [US$1.08 billion at the current exchange rate],” he said.

“President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has appointed many corrupt officials, it is not clean politics … but I will be different,” Han said.

People First Party Chairman James Soong (宋楚瑜), who is also his party’s presidential candidate, said that Taiwan must have the capability to build major weapons on its own, but would also need to procure weapons from other countries.

“However, we must know what we need, then develop on that, regarding indigenous building and foreign procurement programs,” he said.

“Former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) dealt a severe blow to our armed forces by abolishing laws governing the armed forces. When our troops have no discipline, how can they fight a war?” he added.

Tsai said that she had been the president most involved and who has given the most consideration to national defense issues.

“Regarding the indigenous building of submarines, it is under way, and we have to keep secret some things that we cannot report to the outside world,” she said.

“Regarding other programs, we have made an original training aircraft, which has strengthened our defense capabilities, and also boosted economic development for central and southern Taiwan,” Tsai said.

“No matter who the main enemy is, we must institute a comprehensive national defense plan to deter others from invading. The main focus is on asymmetrical warfare, with the concept implemented through all branches of the armed forces,” she said.

The Apple Daily asked Han about his decision to run in the presidential election after having just been elected mayor and the allegations that he gave NT$6 million to a female friend to buy real estate.

It asked Tsai about the problems her administration encountered reforming labor law and factions within the DPP, and asked Soong whether would he would ever give up on this goal of becoming president, or whether is was just a way to extend the PFP’s existence.