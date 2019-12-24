Foreign doctors spread Christmas joy at CMUH

Staff writer

A group of foreign doctors receiving training at China Medical University Hospital (CMUH) in Taipei had an early Christmas celebration on Friday with children from CMUH Children’s Hospital.

CMUH hosts clinical education and training programs for physicians from around the world who want to train in a second medical speciality.

There are currently 18 doctors from 11 countries receiving training at CMUH.

On Friday, CMUH’s education department held a Christmas lunch party for the foreign doctors, at which department director Chiu Te-fa (邱德發) gave each of them a present for them to remember their experience in Taiwan. They took part in a charity event at the children’s hospital afterward.

Christmas is associated with giving back and helping charities, so the foreign doctors dressed as Santa Claus or snowmen and gave out toys and candy to more than 100 children, CMUH said.

The number of foreign doctors who have received training at the hospital has doubled in the past two years, the hospital said, adding that this year there were 50 doctors from Europe, South America and the Middle East.

Among them was Armenian physician Ruben Harutyunyan, who is receiving training at the Division of Hematology and Oncology at CMUH’s Children Hospital. He served in the Armenian army as a medical officer for two years and worked for five years in the neurosurgery division of the National Center of Oncology in Armenia.

As there is no embassy or representative office for Taiwan in Armenia, Harutyunyan had to fly to Moscow to apply for visa before flying to Taiwan to join the training program in June, just one month after he got married, CMUH said.