2020 Elections: No room for ambiguity on national sovereignty, Tsai says

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday said that she would never give up Taiwan’s sovereignty, despite China’s intimidation tactics.

Tsai, who is seeking re-election as the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) presidential candidate, made the remarks in a speech at a campaign event for DPP Legislator Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌) in Taichung.

“China has promised peaceful coexistence across the Taiwan Strait, by suggesting we go along with its ‘one country, two systems’ proposal, but this proposal is aimed at ... exterminating the Republic of China,” she said.

“Some people urged us to go along with the ‘one country, two systems’ proposal, which they said would ensure peaceful coexistence across the Strait... They urged us to relinquish our nation’s sovereignty, saying our economy would improve, but our sovereignty is not negotiable,” she said.

“It is China that is undermining the ‘status quo’ across the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan’s government under my leadership has not provoked or made any imprudent moves by upholding peace in the region,” she said.

Over the past few years, China has continued to use military and propaganda tactics to intimidate Taiwan, “but I did not back down,” Tsai said.

“We must continue to uphold our stance with determination,” she said.

There is no room for ambiguity, and people must not think about backing down on national sovereignty, “so Taiwanese must stick together ... to defend our nation against China’s stepped up intimidation and military tactics,” she said.

“Over the past three years, I have implemented many reforms, but we still have a lot of work to do, and I will need another four years to further improve our economy and make more progress,” she said.

Tsai also campaigned in Yunlin County and New Taipei City yesterday.

Meanwhile, her running mate, former premier William Lai (賴清德), and Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) toured major roads in Taipei and New Taipei City on campaign trucks.

They began in the morning near the Taipei Zoo entrance and made their way through electoral districts, before attending campaign rallies in the evening in New Taipei City’s Sanchong District (三重) and in Taoyuan.

“If we can win these legislative seats in Taipei and New Taipei City, then it will be a victory for Taiwan, and the DPP will have a majority in the legislature,” Lai said. “By doing so, we can safeguard Taiwan together, and defend our sovereignty and our democratic society.”