Groups call for acceptance after anti-LGBT remarks

By Lo Chi and Cheng Ming-hsiang / Staff reporters

Two groups yesterday called for greater understanding of LGBT people in response to comments made by former Miaoli County commissioner Liu Cheng-hung (劉政鴻).

Speaking at a campaign event earlier yesterday for Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Hsu Chih-jung (徐志榮), Liu said he is “very worried” that one day he would have to ask his son: “Are you marrying a man or a woman?”

The surname on his family’s ancestral tablet is Liu, he said, asking: “In the future, would it be changed?”

“President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), it is fine if you do not want to get married,” he said.

“Do not jeopardize so many people,” he added.

Commenting on Liu’s remarks, Garden of Hope Foundation chief executive officer Chi Hui-jung (紀惠容) said that gender should not be binary.

Gender qualities, gender identity and sexual orientation are all diverse, she said, adding that the choice of each individual regarding their gender is a human right.

Under the traditional gender binary, many children are excluded by society, Chi said, adding that not only do they struggle in life, but they could also be bullied.

If parents cannot accept the gender identity of their children, those children become even less confident, she said.

Gender education was only introduced in the past few years, Chi said.

As a result, it is easy for children to accept LGBT groups, but difficult for older people to do the same, she said.

She urges parents to “relax” and proceed from a point of love for their children, and understand and accept them, Chi said.

LGBT people existed before same-sex marriage was legalized, Equal Love Taiwan public relations manager Lee Cheng-han (李政翰) said.

Politicians should not use gender issues to “smear” or criticize candidates ahead of the elections, he said.

Many people in society still do not understand LGBT people, but listen to and believe false information, and misunderstand gender equality education, he said.

If parents have questions about these issues or the content in elementary school textbooks, they can consult the Taiwan Tongzhi (LGBTQ) Hotline Association or Equal Love Taiwan, he said.

KMT Culture and Communications Committee director-general Cheng Mei-hua (程美華) said that the party respects everyone’s opinions on the matter.

Additional reporting by Lin Liang-sheng