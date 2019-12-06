Campaigns say candidates are eager for debate season

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

The presidential candidates of the two main parties are looking forward to policy debates so they can show people who the better choice is, the campaign offices of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) said yesterday.

Han, the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) candidate, since October has called on Tsai, who is seeking re-election for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), to debate cross-strait policy, Han campaign office spokesman Ye Yuan-zhi (葉元之) said.

Han has said that the candidates should present their platforms and question their opponents to test their policy platforms, Ye said.

People want to understand the differences between each side’s policy platform and how they will defend them, he said.

Tsai attended debates for the elections in 2012 and 2016 and would be attending debates this time, Tsai spokesman Liao Tai-hsiang (廖泰祥) said.

Plans for when and how many debates are to be held are still being discussed, Liao said.

Presidential debates and candidates’ performance in them are an index for who people vote for, Tsai campaign headquarters spokesman Chuang Jui-hsiung (莊瑞雄) said.

Tsai is well prepared and looks forward to a presidential debate to present her policy platforms and how they have been implemented, Chuang said.

Hopefully, Han would present his policies in a more linear and logical fashion, he said.

The Central Election Commission on Wednesday said that the first presidential presentation is to be broadcast by Chinese Television System at 7pm on Dec. 18, the second on China Television at 2pm on Dec. 25 and the third on Taiwan Television at 7pm on Dec. 27.

A vice presidential presentation is to be aired on Public Television Service at 7pm on Dec. 20, it said.