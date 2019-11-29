Nearly 30 Taipei gyms flunk facility inspections

By Dennis Xie / Staff writer, with CNA

Twenty-eight fitness centers in Taipei failed inspection standards, most of which were due to facility and safety management deficiencies, the Taipei City Government said yesterday.

Officials from the Taipei Department of Legal Affairs, Department of Environmental Protection and the Fire Department inspected 158 public and private fitness centers from May to October, legal department officials told a news conference in Taipei.

Of the 28 gyms that failed the examinations, 21 did not meet facility and safety management standards, while the indoor carbon dioxide concentrations at two gyms exceeded legal standards, Taipei Consumer Protection Officer Kung Chien-ya (龔千雅) said.

After improving carbon dioxide levels indoors, the two gyms passed a reinspection, the environmental department said, adding that poor ventilation inside a facility usually causes carbon dioxide to accumulate, which is a health hazard.

As for hygiene, location and personnel management standards, all the gyms passed the inspection, Kung said.

Those failing inspections are required to make improvement, and 14 gyms were awaiting a second round of inspections as of yesterday, she said.

The private gyms among the 14 need an additional review due to flawed membership contracts and a failure to report public security information, while public sports centers in Wanhua (萬華), Beitou (北投) and Songshan (松山) districts are also on the list, she said.

The legal department said that as of Monday, 238 gym-related customer complaints had been filed this year.