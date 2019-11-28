Poll finds most Taiwanese satisfied with NHI service

Staff writer, with CNA

Most Taiwanese are satisfied with the National Health Insurance (NHI) system, the National Health Insurance Administration’s (NHIA) latest annual poll released on Tuesday showed.

In the poll conducted by the National Yang-Ming University, 89.7 percent of the respondents said they were satisfied with the system, while 8.1 percent were not.

The three main reasons for the high rate of satisfaction were easy access to medical care, low copayments and reasonable premiums, NHIA Director-General Lee Po-chang (李伯璋) said.

More than 70 percent of the respondents said “most of the time,” they could discuss their treatment with doctors when they seek medical attention.

Eighty percent said they usually seek treatment at their nearest clinic, which then determines if they need to visit a hospital.

The survey was conducted from July 1 to Sept. 10 on randomly selected adults via telephone calls and online questionnaires, and collected 7,234 valid samples.