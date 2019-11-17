Legislators out of time for CCP proxy bills

By Chung Li-hua / Staff reporter

Legislators do not have enough time to review draft bills aimed at cracking down on Chinese Communist Party (CCP) proxies carrying out united front work in Taiwan, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) said yesterday.

The draft bills must be agreed upon during cross-caucus negotiations and forwarded to a plenary session for review, but that deadline is tomorrow, making it unlikely that they could pass a third reading during the current legislative session.

The proposed bills, sponsored by several DPP lawmakers and the New Power Party (NPP), were initially blocked by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and People First Party caucuses, which filed a motion for them to be sent back to the Legislative Yuan’s Procedure Committee to be reconsidered.

They eventually passed a first reading on Oct. 30 after the DPP caucus filed a motion to advance them to committee review.

However, no further action has since been taken to review the proposed drafts.

Among the proposed drafts is one sponsored by DPP Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) and the NPP caucus that would amend the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (台灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例) to include provisions to allow action against CCP proxies operating in the nation.

Wang also proposed amending the Lobbying Act (遊說法) to ban CCP proxies lobbying in the nation, while DPP Legislator Yu Mei-nu (尤美女) sponsored a foreign influence transparency bill.

With January’s elections approaching, the DPP caucus has filed a motion for the Legislative Yuan to recess for three weeks starting from sometime between Dec. 18 and Dec. 31. That motion has passed a second reading and awaits further discussions during cross-caucus talks.