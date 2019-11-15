Two Taiwanese win awards at Florence Biennale

Staff writer, with CNA

Two Taiwanese have won photography and media art prizes at the Florence Biennale, one of the world’s leading contemporary art exhibitions.

Matt Liao (廖哲毅), who owns Anche Studio in Taichung, said he was thrilled to receive this year’s photography award in Florence, a city where he once lived and studied.

“I chose to study in Italy because I wanted to know more about its people and culture,” Liao told reporters, after receiving his prize at the “Lorenzo il Magnifico” International Award ceremony on Oct. 27.

His winning entry, titled Tourist Series — The Cave of Plato, explores the relationship between people of different backgrounds who find themselves in the same place at the same time.

Lin Pey-chwen (林珮淳) took home the top prize in the new media art category.

Lin is a pioneer of digital art in Taiwan, information on the Galerie Grand Siecle in Taipei Web site says. Her works have been exhibited at major art venues and museums around the world, including the Queens Museum in New York City and the Exit and Via Art Festival in France.

Chien Chun-yuan (簡君嫄) placed third in the textile art and fiber art category, the first time a Taiwanese won an award in this division.

A graduate of the London College of Fashion, Chien owns the designer brand “C Jean.”

The 12th Florence Biennale, held at Fortezza da Basso from Oct. 18 to Oct. 27, featured works by nearly 1,000 artists from more than 70 countries in the fields of photography and painting, sculpture, ceramic art, mixed media and others.