New Year flight talks continuing

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) yesterday denied that it has rejected requests for additional cross-strait flights for the Lunar New Year holiday, adding that Taiwan and China are still in discussions.

The CAA’s statement came after China’s Civil Aviation Administration said Taiwan had rejected a request to talk about the details of offering additional flights between Jan. 4 and Feb. 15 to transport people returning to Taiwan for the holiday.

“Following precedent, we are still gauging the demand for additional cross-strait flights for the Lunar New Year holiday by surveying Taiwanese businesspeople and students in China. We are also ascertaining the airlines’ capacity for offering more flights,” the CAA said. “However, we have only talked about charter flights and have yet to discuss providing additional [scheduled] cross-strait flights.”

Taiwan pays close attention to the needs of cross-strait travelers during the Lunar New Year holiday, and civil aviation officials in both nations have set up a mechanism to communicate about issues related to cross-strait flights, it said.

“Due to a significant decrease in the number of Chinese tourists, a large percentage of regular flights across the [Taiwan] Strait have not been fully utilized. We are conducting a survey to see if there is still a need for additional flights,” the CAA said.