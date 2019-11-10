Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

WEATHER

Cool weather to continue

Dry and cold weather is forecast to continue through Wednesday as a northeasterly wind system carrying little humidity lingers, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday. With the system forecast to weaken on Wednesday evening, sporadic showers are possible in mountainous areas of northern, northeastern and eastern parts of the country, while stable weather is likely to continue elsewhere, the bureau said. The weather is expected to remain relatively cool through tomorrow, with lows of 15°C to 17°C in northern and central Taiwan, due to depleted cloud cover, the bureau said. In other areas, lows through Wednesday are expected to be between 18°C and 20°C, it said. It advised people in central and southern Taiwan to be aware of possibly large differences between daytime and nighttime temperatures and to keep warm as the mercury falls at night. The northeasterly is helping to disperse atmospheric pollutants across Taiwan, so air quality has been fair, except in southern Taiwan, where the Air Quality Index showed an “orange alert” in some areas, indicating unhealthy air for sensitive groups, the Environmental Protection Administration said.

TRANSPORTATION

Downed line delays trains

Rail services in eastern areas were delayed yesterday due to broken overhead power lines, the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) said. Trains traveling between Hanben Station in Yilan County and Heping Station in Hualien County were running at least 20 minutes behind schedule since midnight on Friday and the delays continued until about 9pm yesterday, the TRA said. The problems began at 11:51pm on Friday, when a pantograph atop an express train traveling from New Taipei City to Hualien fell and downed power lines, the TRA said. The pantograph, a diamond-shaped apparatus on the roof of electric trains that connects to the overhead lines, also broke a window in the driver’s cab and damaged some carriages, the TRA said. The driver, Wu Chang-chi (吳長智), said he immediately applied the brakes and the train stopped after traveling another 500m. None of the 300 people onboard were hurt, Wu said.

TRANSPORTATION

Mayor touts Airport MRT

The Taoyuan Airport MRT which links Taipei Main Station to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport has served more than 63 million passengers since it began operations in 2017, Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) said on Friday. Since the launch of commercial services on March 2, 2017, the number of people who have accessed the the 51.03km line, which connects Taipei and Taoyuan via New Taipei City, has grown steadily, Cheng said at an event at the A8 Chang Gung Memorial Hospital Station in New Taipei City’s Linkou District (林口). Average daily ridership was 74,000 in the first 10 months of this year, up 20.9 percent year-on-year, Cheng said. Two services run on the line, commuter and express trains. Express trains run from Taipei to the airport in 38 minutes, while the commuter service stops at all 21 stations, but still takes only 50 minutes. The operator is seeking to balance revenue and costs by drawing in more passengers, Cheng said, adding that the increases in passenger numbers are due to discounts that were introduced last year. There are 20,000 to 30,000 passengers who use the line each day, which reduced congestion on roads, he said.