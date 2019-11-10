Tainan considers hosting weddings at art museum and other tourist locations

By Wu Chun-feng and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Tainan City Government is to “consider its options” on allowing people to hold wedding ceremonies at the Tainan Art Museum, Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) said.

Huang made the remarks on Friday in response to public discussion on whether Building 1 of the museum could be made available for other weddings, following news that the wedding ceremony between Taiwanese actress and model Lin Chi-ling (林志玲) and Japanese actor Ryohei Kurosawa (better known by his stage name Akira), would be held at the museum on Nov. 17.

Huang said that the couple is only holding the ceremony itself at the building and not the banquet afterward — one of the major reasons the city government approved the request.

“Lin’s wedding at the museum is the first of its kind, but it should not be the last,” he said, adding that the city government is amenable to approving future requests, provided that there are no conflicts with exhibit scheduling.

Huang said the city government is expecting many applications after news that Lin would marry at the museum was made public.

Noting that the museum and its surroundings are superb for wedding photos, Huang added that the city government is considering opening certain heritage sites to the public for wedding photo shoots or wedding ceremonies, with the caveat that the grounds will not be used for wedding banquets.

The decision could highlight more of the city’s tourist hotspots, he said.