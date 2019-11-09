India bloggers laud Taiwan’s freedom, gender equality

Staff writer, with CNA

Two Indian bloggers invited to take part in a program that involves a free overnight stay at the Presidential Office Building on Thursday said that they were impressed with the freedom and gender equality of Taiwanese society.

“The power that people have here, the political system, how humble the government is toward the people ... everything, is really inspiring,” said Aparajita Misra, who is documenting her 12-day trip to Taiwan with Aakash Malhotra.

Misra, 24, added that she was inspired to learn that women are at the forefront of many different occupations in Taiwan.

Speaking of female leaders, the duo said that they were delighted to receive a greeting card from President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), adding that the late-night snack of buttery flaky pastry she treated them to was delicious.

Malhotra, 27, said that he plans to produce seven videos promoting Taiwan during their stays in Taipei, Taichung, Kaohsiung and Hualien County, as well as visits to Nantou County’s Sun Moon Lake (日月潭), Kenting National Park (墾丁國家公園) and Yangmingshan National Park (陽明山國家公園).

Although it is their first time in the nation, the Indian bloggers said that they have been impressed by Taiwan’s friendly and welcoming people, and the comprehensive and convenient traffic system.

“The country is very well-connected,” Malhotra said, adding that using an EasyCard, one of the most popular stored-value cards in Taiwan, has made the trip hassle-free.

The only downside has been the language barrier, they said, adding that they have already experienced losing their way while looking for stores they wanted to visit.

They are the fourth group to stay overnight at the Presidential Office Building since Oct. 8.

A total of 10 groups of foreign nationals have been selected to participate in the activity, hosted by the government to promote Taiwan internationally.