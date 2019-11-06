Six laptops fail random inspection

Staff writer, with CNA

Six laptop computers out of a randomly selected sample of 20 have failed product inspections, the Bureau of Standards, Metrology and Inspection said in a statement on Monday.

The bureau found that the keyboards of two laptops, one sold by LG Electronics and the other by AsusTek Computer, were different than those shown in photographs originally submitted to the bureau for registration and certification.

The other four laptops had problems with how restriction of hazardous substances (RoHS) information was disclosed.

In three of them — laptops sold by HP, Lenovo Group and Huawei Technologies — the Chinese-language user manuals contained RoHS information that was inconsistent with that submitted to the bureau, the statement said.

In the fourth one, Micro-Star International did not provide clear RoHS information on its Web site for the laptop, the statement said.

Government regulations stipulate that if manufacturers make minor changes to a product after it has been registered and certified, the bureau must approve the changes before the product can be sold.

The bureau said it ordered the six firms whose laptops failed the inspection to apply for approval of the changes to their products or to provide accurate information, adding that failure to do so within a given period would risk having the product certification revoked.

The four firms failing to provide clear RoHS information or information consistent with their products’ registration could also face a fine of up to NT$1 million (US$32,926).