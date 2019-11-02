Taiwan, Japan sign four MOUs at Tokyo conference

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan and Japan on Wednesday capped two days of talks at the Taiwan-Japan Economic and Trade Conference in Tokyo with the signing of four memorandums of understanding (MOU), including one on mutual recognition of their respective organic food certifications.

In the memorandum on organic food, Taiwan and Japan committed to mutual recognition of the relevant certifications, an understanding that is to be converted into a formal agreement that is to take effect before the end of this year, the Council of Agriculture said.

The subsequent lower export certification costs would make Taiwanese organic products, such as tea leaves and processed grains, more competitive on the Japanese market, the council said.

Similar agreements are being negotiated with the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and India, the council added.

The two nations also signed two memorandums on increasing the sharing of information between their patent authorities.

Intellectual Property Office official Wu Chun-i (吳俊逸) said that Taiwan receives more patent applications from Japan than any other nation — about 10,000 a year — while Taiwanese applications in Japan average about 3,000 a year.

The fourth memorandum was a wide-ranging environmental agreement on bilateral cooperation in areas such as education initiatives, environmental impact assessments and marine pollution.