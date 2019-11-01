Ministry pushes new clinic rules

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff writer, with CNA

The Ministry of Health and Welfare yesterday proposed a new accreditation system for cosmetic clinics to protect the rights of patients, requiring clinics to be transparent about how patients would be charged in the face of recent disputes.

The number of medical disputes has risen in cosmetic clinics in recent years, ministry Department of Medical Affairs Director-general Shih Chung-liang (石崇良) said.

Cosmetic clinics have the highest number of medical disputes among all medical clinics, he said.

While the ministry supervises and assesses cosmetic clinics, most of its focus is on how patients are charged, Shih said, adding that there are not enough measures to assure the quality of the healthcare they provide.

The ministry invited experts in cosmetic surgery, dermatology and ophthalmology, among others, to discuss methods to protect the rights and interests of cosmetic clinic patients, he said.

They agreed that the ministry should establish an accreditation process for patients to identify which clinics are qualified and legal, and provide quality treatment, he said.

Standards would be set based on the size and characteristics of the clinic, he said.

The ministry has drafted an accreditation program for clinics providing aesthetic medicine that focuses on quality, safety, privacy and other aspects, it said.

Anesthesiologists must be present if the clinic provides surgical procedures that require general anesthesia, it said.

Clinics must be transparent about information, including how patients would be charged, on their Web sites and inside their offices, it said, adding that a consumer hotline must also be available.

The consent forms for operations must follow the ministry’s template and notify patients of risks, possible complications and which doctor would be performing a procedure, among other information, it said.

Cosmetic clinics that apply for accreditation must have been in business for at least six months and must not have committed any major breaches of regulations resulting in suspension, Shih said.

The ministry would release more details about the accreditation process next week, he said, adding that applications would be open immediately following the announcement.

Clinics that pass the assessment would receive a gold mark, which would indicate whether they passed the accreditation for injections, surgeries or in other categories, he said.

The ministry plans on requiring clinics to renew their accreditation every three to four years, he said, adding that the application fee is expected to be less than NT$50,000.

Additionally, accredited cosmetic clinics would also be eligible to apply to help Chinese patients apply for appropriate visas, it said.

The ministry would also publicize a list of clinics that have been accredited, it added.