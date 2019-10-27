Taiwan News Quick Takes

Staff writer, with CNA

WEATHER

Cold weather alerts to start

A user-friendly, color-coded alert system is to be introduced from next month to warn of low temperatures across the nation, the Central Weather Bureau said on Friday. The system has a yellow alert to warn of “cold” temperatures, an orange alert for “very cold” temperatures and a red alert for “frigid” temperatures, the bureau said, adding that the warning system would serve non-mountainous areas throughout the country. A yellow warning would be issued when the temperature in low-altitude areas drops to less than 10?C, the bureau said. If the temperature falls to less than 6?C, or if the forecast is to remain between 10?C and 12?C for more than 24 hours, an orange warning would be issued, it said, adding that a red alert would be used when the forecast is for temperatures of below 6?C for at least 24 hours. For the outlying Matsu Islands, the temperature thresholds for the alerts would be 4?C lower than for the rest of the nation, because the islands’ latitude generally brings cooler temperatures, it said. The aim of the alert system is to make it easier for people to know what to expect, as the warning includes the temperature and the expected duration of the cold spell.

POLITICS

Ma departs for Europe

Former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) last night departed on an eight-day visit to Europe, His office said yesterday. Ma has since last year been an executive fellow of the University of Notre Dame’s Keough School of Global Affairs, so he plans to attend a school event tomorrow in Rome before traveling to London the following day, his office said. On Wednesday, Ma is scheduled to attend a panel discussion with academics and graduate students at the University of Notre Dame’s London Global Gateway, it said, adding that on Thursday, Ma would visit the University of Oxford to meet with university vice-chancellor Louise Richardson and deliver a speech titled “Cross-strait Relations at a Crossroad” at the Oxford Union. During his stay in London, Ma also plans to visit places where Republic of China founder Sun Yat-sen (孫逸仙) set foot when he traveled to England to recruit members for his revolt against the Qing Dynasty, the office said. Ma is scheduled to return to Taiwan on Saturday, it added.

DIPLOMACY

Tuvalu talks target sea levels

Taiwan is to engage in talks with Tuvalu on how to combat climate change, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said last week following an appeal by the Pacific island ally for assistance in dealing with rising sea levels. In a recent interview with Japan’s Kyodo News, Tuvaluan Prime Minister Kausea Natano issued a call for global partners to help his country with a land reclamation plan so that it can cope with rising sea levels. There is a serious risk of Tuvalu losing its land due to rapidly rising sea levels, Natano said, adding that the country is developing the land reclamation project to respond to the emergency. Natano said he hopes that other countries would offer assistance to make the plan possible. Natano became the country’s prime minister in an election last month. He succeeded Enele Sopoaga, who led the country for six years. Speculation has spread about whether Tuvalu would follow the Solomon Islands and Kiribati in switching diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China, but Natano said last month that his government would continue to work closely with Taiwan.