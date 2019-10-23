Military Village Cultural Festival opens in Taoyuan

By Lee Jung-ping and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Military Village Cultural Festival on Sunday unveiled a collection of vintage objects at the Ciaoai Community (僑愛社區) in Taoyuan’s Dasi District (大溪) to recreate the atmosphere of the veterans’ village in the 1950s and 1960s.

Communities for military veterans and their dependents, known as juan cun (眷村), are residential compounds set up to house soldiers and family members who came to Taiwan with Chiang Kai-shek’s (蔣介石) Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) army in 1949.

The Ciaoai Community was built in 1957 after Chiang’s wife Soong Mayling (宋美齡) called on Taiwanese compatriots living in the Philippines to fund its construction.

The community had soldiers’ homes, each smaller than 10 ping (33m2), as well as homes for citizens from the Ta-chen Islands (大陳群島), off the east coast of China, who were evacuated when Nationalist troops retreated in 1955.

The Ciaoai Community underwent renovations in 1998 and was modernized in 2002, including the taller buildings that can be seen today.

Juan cun are a unique part of Taiwan’s history, demonstrating how the nation’s residents persevered under hardships and looked out for each other regardless of their origins, Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) said.

The Taoyuan City Government organized this year’s festival around the theme of “transformation” with the hope of injecting new life into the 62-year-old Ciaoai Community after its long journey from juan cun to modern residential area, Cheng added.

The display features a living room — a “Ciaoai Old Living Room” — containing vintage objects that became a tourist hotspot for taking selfies, the city government said, adding that a mobile truck toured the community’s neighborhoods interviewing residents and recording their stories in an effort to preserve the community’s juan cun legacy.

The city government has long been dedicated to preserving juan cun culture, it said, adding that it has been invited to give presentations on its efforts and experiences at juan cun preservation at workshops held by the Taipei City Government.

Next year marks the 20th anniversary of the festival, so the Taoyuan City Government plans to hold an even larger festival — more artists, activities and participation by juan cun communities — in the hope of making juan cun culture a feature of the city, Taoyuan Department of Cultural Affairs Director-General Chuang Hsiu-mei (莊秀美) said.