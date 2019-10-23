Wu says he is ‘not at top’ of legislator-at-large list

By Ann Maxon / Staff reporter

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) yesterday said that he would not be at the top of the party’s list of legislator-at-large nominees.

Wu made the remark on the sidelines of an event with Taoist groups in Taipei.

Asked to confirm a rumor that he would be listed between seventh and 11th on the list, Wu said: “Either way, I would definitely not be at the top of the list.”

The KMT’s list would be selected by a panel based on guidelines passed by the Central Standing Committee, he said.

Asked about the declining support ratings for Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), the KMT’s presidential candidate, Wu said that polls are not necessarily accurate.

As most of Han’s supporters are ordinary people who have to make a living, they might not be home to answer telephone interviews for polls, he said.

“There are still more than two months until the [presidential and legislative] elections, so we will keeping working hard,” Wu said.

Since July, when Han won the KMT presidential primary with a support rating of 44.8 percent — beating Hon Hai Precision Industry Co founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) by 17 percentage points — his support ratings have declined significantly in polls.

Polls conducted earlier this month by various media outlets found Han’s support ratings between 22.3 percent and 34.4 percent, trailing President Tsai Ing-wen by at least 16.4 percentage points.

Asked about the KMT’s list of legislator-at-large nominees, Han’s campaign office spokesman Ye Yuan-zhi (葉元之) said that he believes Wu would compile a list that meets the public’s expectations.

As for Han’s support ratings in polls, Ye said that poll numbers constantly fluctuate.

KMT internal polling has shown that the margin between Han and Tsai is diminishing, Ye said, adding that Han would continue to canvass for votes.