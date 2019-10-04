DPP lawmakers quiz attacker’s ties to KMT politician

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Chinese Unity Promotion Party (CUPP) member Hu Chih-wei (胡志偉), who threw red paint on Hong Kong singer Denise Ho (何韻詩) during a pro-Hong Kong democracy rally in Taipei, allegedly works for Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) New Taipei City Councilor Lin Kuo-chun (林國春), Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers told a news conference in Taipei yesterday.

DPP Legislator Kuan Bi-ling (管碧玲) showed reporters an enlargement of Hu’s business card, which listed his job as special assistant to Lin, who the KMT has nominated to run for legislator in Banciao District (板橋) in the Jan. 11 elections.

Are Hu and other CUPP members working on behalf of China, using violence and public disturbances to destabilize society, Kuan asked.

“This paint attack shocked the international community. CUPP members have repeatedly resorted to violence against people who support Taiwan’s sovereignty and democratic system,” Kuan said.

Hu and the CUPP appear to be focusing on certain events and prominent figures, Kuan said, citing the targeting of Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong (黃之鋒) at the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport in January 2017, beating up students who protested against a cross-strait concert at Taiwan National University in September 2017 and assaulting Taiwan independent advocate Tsay Ting-kuei (蔡丁貴) in March last year.

Kuan showed news footage of retired civil servants and military personnel protesting in March 2017 against the government’s planned pension reforms, where Lin incited people to kill President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), saying “Should she be killed? Yes, she should. In the past, she would have been beheaded.”

Lin behaved more like a gangster than the retired policeman that he is, given his physical confrontations with fellow city councilors and his involvement in several controversies with New Taipei City residents.

DPP Legislator Lee Chun-yi (李俊俋) called on Lin to explain his relationship with Hu.

As some media reports have quoted Lin denying that Hu is an assistant, Lin should sue Hu for forgery, Lee said.

“How can KMT still nominate Lin to run for a legislative seat? Both men have sought to undermine Taiwan’s democracy and freedom, and destroy our social stability,” Lee added.

Hu was released on NT$200,000 bail, although prosecutors had requested detention pending further investigation in the assault on Ho.

Hu reportedly has strong links to the pan-blue camp, as photographs show him with Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), the party’s presidential candidate, as well as KMT legislators Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) and Ko Chih-en (柯志恩) and National Security Council Secretary-General David Lee (李大維).