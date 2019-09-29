Taiwan News Quick Takes

Staff writer, with CNA

SAUDI ARABIA

Taiwanese eligible for e-visa

Taiwan is to be included in Saudi Arabia’s electronic travel authority (e-visa) program, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday, touting the measure as facilitating tourism between the two nations. Saudi Arabia had earlier that day announced the e-visa measure, opening its doors to tourists from 49 countries and territories. Under the new program, Republic of China passport holders can apply for a travel permit to the Islamic nation on its e-visa Web site, on which applicants must complete a form and pay a fee with a credit card, the ministry said in a statement. The online system replies via e-mail if the application is approved, the ministry said, adding that Saudi Arabia has not yet announced when the e-visa program would be introduced. The program is only intended for tourists, so those needing a business visa must apply at the Saudi Arabian Trade Office in Taipei, the ministry said.

JAPAN

Taiwanese killed in crash

A Taiwanese tourist died in a head-on crash on Thursday in Okinawa, local news station Ryukyu Asahi Broadcasting reported on Friday. The crash happened at about 3pm on Thursday on National Route 58 near Onna Village, a popular tourist resort in Okinawa. A Taiwanese woman was killed and her husband, the driver, was injured, the station said. The deceased woman, Kuo Chuan-hsiu (郭娟秀), was sitting in the back seat of a rented minivan when her husband, surnamed Tang (唐), crossed the centerline when making a right turn and hit another minivan head-on, it said. Kuo, 50, sustained head injuries and was pronounced dead an hour after arriving at a hospital, while Tang incurred a minor chest injury, it said. The couple’s 10-year-old son, also a passenger in the minivan, was uninjured, it added. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it had contacted the family and would provide assistance.

IMMIGRATION

Vietnamese group detained

Forty-two illegal migrants from Vietnam on board a tour bus bound for Nantou were arrested in Tainan on Thursday last week, the National Immigration Agency. The arrests were made after a tip-off was received that a group of migrants were returning to the county after touring southern and southeastern Taiwan, the agency’s Tainan branch said. The group, all of whom have allegedly been residing illegally in Taiwan, had apparently booked a tour bus for a three-day, two-night trip to Taitung County and Kenting, the agency said. With the assistance of the freeway patrol, authorities identified and pulled over the tour bus at the Guanmiao Service Area on the Formosa Freeway (Freeway No. 3), and arrested the Vietnamese, it said.

SOCIETY

Filipina wins second award

Filipina Melinda Babaran is to collect her second Taiwan Literature Award for Migrants today, after also winning last year. Babaran is to be presented with the Choice Award for a poem titled Kapirasong Papel, which she wrote in the voice of a man whose wife has been having an affair while working abroad. The inspiration came to her when she overheard a woman in her dormitory screaming on the telephone at her husband because he was having an affair while the woman was working in Taiwan, she said. Babaran works in a semiconductor factory in Taoyuan and has been in Taiwan for 12 years. This year, the judges received 680 submissions and prizes were awarded to eight winners in nine categories.