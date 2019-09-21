Landmark Taipei pride parade to be held on Oct. 26

Staff writer, with CNA

The first annual gay pride parade since the nation legalized same-sex marriage is to be held in Taipei on Oct. 26, the organizer said on Thursday.

This year, the route of the parade is to be reversed, starting at the Taipei City Hall plaza and ending in front of the Presidential Office Building on Ketagalan Boulevard, the Taiwan Tongzhi Hotline Association said.

The change has been made to show appreciation for the city government’s strong support for the gay rights movement and for same-sex marriage, after the legislation was signed into law by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on May 24, association public relations officer Li Cheng-han (李政翰) said.

A “Rainbow Market” is to be set up at the starting point of the parade, with about 100 stands selling rainbow-themed merchandise, the association said.

When the parade arrives on Ketagalan Boulevard, a “rainbow ambassador” is to address the crowd, Li said.

The association has yet to disclose the name of the speaker.

The “Together, Make Taiwan Better” event is set to be a landmark parade, as it is to be the first since Taiwan became the first nation in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage.

Alongside the parade, a series of other activities, including lectures, exhibitions and discussion forums, are to be held in Taipei next month as part of the association’s Pride Month event.