Gou office confirms no presidential bid

By Ann Maxon / Staff reporter

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co founder Terry Gou’s (郭台銘) office yesterday confirmed that the tycoon would not join next year’s presidential election, even if there are political parties willing to nominate him.

Gou had said that he would only consider running for president as an independent, regardless of whether the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) decides to choose another nominee, said Evelyn Tsai (蔡沁瑜), deputy chief executive of Gou’s Yonglin Foundation.

“His stance on the matter has never changed,” Tsai said.

She also rejected speculation that Gou could run for president representing the People First Party, saying that Gou had personally denied the possibility.

Gou hopes that many things could be put to an end following his decision to forgo a presidential bid, Tsai said.

Asked if she and Kuo Shin-yi (郭昕宜), another aide of Gou’s, would join next year’s legislative elections, Tsai said that they have not ruled out the option.

As Gou still hopes to promote some of the policy plans he had proposed during the KMT primary, such as public childcare for all children up to age six, he would need support from the Legislative Yuan, she said.

The aides could run as independents, members of Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je’s (柯文哲) Taiwan People’s Party, or in collaboration with KMT Legislator Wang Jin-pyng (王金平), she added.

Asked if Gou would meet with Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), the KMT’s presidential candidate, Tsai said that the office has not received any information from Han, nor would Gou have time for such a meeting.

From next week, Gou is to embark on a nationwide trip to thank his supporters in person, she said.

Gou also plans to found an educational institution similar to Japan’s Matsushita Institute of Government and Management, as well as a number of policy think tanks, she added.

Separately yesterday, KMT Chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) said that as Gou has decided not to run, the party would seek to collaborate with him in next year’s elections.

He added that he deeply respects Gou and would try to reach him through various channels.

While the party had previous threatened to mete out disciplinary measures against Gou for calling it “reactionary,” Wu said that there would be no punishment.

Gou already announced that he would not run for president, Wu said, adding: “I am not out of my mind.”

KMT Central Standing Committee member Yao Chiang-ling (姚江臨) expressed the hope that the KMT’s relationship with Gou could be repaired, saying that every party member is now hoping Gou would remain in the party.

Last week, Yao said that the KMT and Gou should “go their separate ways,” as the party had already paid back a NT$45 million (US$1.45 million) loan from the tycoon.

Meanwhile, Han reiterated that he hopes to meet with Gou as soon as possible.

A mutual friend would be helping him contact Gou, Han said.

“I hope that Gou, the KMT Central Standing Committee and all party members would cherish our big family and work for our shared goals,” he said.

Additional reporting by CNA