DPP to hold national convention and street fair to mark 33rd anniversary

By Yang Chun-huei / Staff reporter

To celebrate turning 33, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has planned a street fair outside its Taipei headquarters on Sept. 28, the same day it is to hold its National Convention at the Grand Hotel, the party said yesterday.

In keeping with its theme this year of “Party in Taiwan,” the street fair will feature musical performances, exhibitions and forums that highlight local values and spirit, it said.

The convention at the Grand Hotel Taipei — where the party was founded on Sept. 28, 1986, is to double as its first joint campaign rally for next year’s legislative and presidential elections, it said.

Since the Jan. 11 elections are crucial to determining the nation’s future, it is the DPP’s responsibility to promote local values and to encourage Taiwan’s sprit of democracy and freedom, Department of Culture and Communication director Wang Po-chun (王柏鈞) said.

The “Party in Taiwan” on Beiping E Street will be a chance for Taiwanese to pay tribute to democracy pioneers and continue their legacy, he said.

If it had not been for these pioneers, Taiwan would not have elections, freedom of speech and its diversity of art and culture, he said.

The street fair’s main attraction is to be an exhibition on cross-generational efforts to promote democracy over the past 33 years, Wang said.

There will also be a forum on contemporary political and social issues in Taiwan that party members as well as the general public can attend, he said.

The party hopes the forum will encourage more cross-generational conversations about Taiwan’s future, he said.

There will be nearly 40 vendors, with a farmers’ market, food stalls and sellers of other local goods, he added.

Taiwanese indie bands from a wide range of genres and of different generations have been invited to perform, including the Golden Melody Award-winning Hakka band UrbanCat (二本貓), Community Service (勞動服務), the rock band 1976, punk rockers Random (隨性樂團), the Chairman (董事長), rapper Dwagie (大支) and Yang Show-king and Taiwan Liam-kua Smile Folksong Group (微笑唸歌團＋楊秀卿) featuring PunkerBrothers (胖克兄弟), the party said.

The fair is to run from 2pm to 8pm and Beiping E Street is to be closed to traffic during that period.