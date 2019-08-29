Wardens protest Han at banquet

By Hung Chen-hung and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Two Kaohsiung borough wardens yesterday expressed their disapproval of Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) when receiving awards from him at a Daliao District (大寮) restaurant.

Jhengsing Borough (正興) Warden Shen Hsiu-ling (沈秀玲) of the Democratic Progressive Party was accepting an award from Han for excellence and seniority when she unzipped her vest to show a sign that read: “Suffer what the people suffer? Sleep until noon!”

Shen told reporters that while on stage, she urged Han to resign as mayor and focus on his presidential campaign, as his “backyard is already on fire.”

More than 100 households within her jurisdiction were flooded after heavy rain hit the city on July 19, with floodwaters reaching up to 92cm, she said.

The floods were an “artificial disaster,” Shen said, criticizing the Kaohsiung City Government’s decision to keep three floodgates in a detention basin closed during the flooding.

Han and his administration have yet to apologize, she said, adding that if he does not intend to run the city, he should quit.

Moments later, while accepting his award, Sanchuan Borough (三川) Warden Chuang Chin-hsun (莊晉勳) attempted to hand Han a recall petition form.

Chuang, who had hidden the petition inside a bamboo sushi rolling mat, said that upon seeing the form, Han asked him: “Are you here to lodge a complaint?”

The mayor then gestured and asked him to leave, Chuang said.

Han has said that he would “recall himself” if he did not do a good job, Chuang told reporters.

“I believe he is not doing a good job,” Chuang said, adding that he believes Han has not delivered on any of his policy promises.

Asked by a reporter whether the awards ceremony was an appropriate occasion for his protest, Chuang said that he does not have many opportunities to meet with the mayor.

Taiwan is a democratic society and everyone is allowed to express their political views, Han said when asked about the incidents.

However, it would have been better for the wardens to express their opinions in a different setting, he said, adding that professional and personal conduct should be kept apart.

Of the 169 wardens who accepted awards, 167 were “very happy,” Han said, adding that he “completely respects” the two who had different opinions.