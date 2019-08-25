CDC confirms new dengue case in Tainan

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) yesterday confirmed a new case of indigenous dengue fever in Tainan and urged people to clean up potential mosquito breeding sites near homes after a storm passes.

A man in his 30s who lives in Datong Borough (大同) of Tainan’s East District (東) had a fever, muscle pain and rashes from Aug. 10, but was not diagnosed with dengue despite two visits to a doctor, the centers said, adding that he had not traveled overseas recently.

Earlier in the month, the man’s sister, who lives in Kaohsiung, was diagnosed with dengue, with that case reported to the CDC and the woman hospitalized on Aug. 13.

The man was tested for dengue in response to that case and the result came back positive on Friday.

As the man and his sister had met at her home during the incubation period, the CDC said that it is likely that that was the source of the infection.

The Tainan Department of Health has taken disinfection measures in the area around the man’s home and no other family members have shown signs of infection, the CDC said.

Seventy-five cases of indigenous dengue fever have been confirmed this year, with 51 in Kaohsiung, 20 in Tainan, two in New Taipei City, and one case each in Taoyuan and Taipei, CDC data showed.

There have been 327 cases of imported dengue fever this year, the most in the period for 10 years, the data showed.

With Tropical Storm Bailu bringing a lot of rain to Taiwan this weekend, the centers urged people to remove standing water near their homes when the weather clears.

People should not walk in bare feet or sandals when cleaning up to avoid bacterial infections such as leptospirosis, melioidosis and tetanus, it said, adding that water tanks should be thoroughly washed and disinfected if they have been contaminated with dirty water.