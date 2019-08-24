US Navy ship passes through Strait

WASHINGTON, Reuters

The US sent a navy ship through the Taiwan Strait yesterday.

The US military has increased the frequency of its transport movements through the strategic waterway, and the voyage likely be viewed by Taiwan as a sign of support from US President Donald Trump’s administration.

Beijing on Friday last week denounced arms sales from the US to Taiwan.

Commander Reann Mommsen, a spokeswoman for the US Navy’s Seventh Fleet, said the ship’s transit through the 180km-wide Taiwan Strait “demonstrates the US’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Mommsen identified the vessel as the Green Bay, an amphibious transport dock ship.

The Ministry of National Defense said in a statement yesterday that Taiwan’s military had a full grasp of the situation in the Strait and closely monitored it.

It made no direct mention of the US ship.

Washington has no formal ties with Taiwan, but is bound by law to help defend the nation and is its main source of arms.

The US this month approved a possible US$8 billion sale of F-16 jets to Taiwan, which recently unveiled its largest defense spending increase in more than a decade.

The Green Bay’s transit also takes place as Hong Kongers protest against a perceived erosion of freedoms in the former British colony.

Beijing has reacted sharply to the protests and has accused foreign countries, including the US, of fomenting unrest.