Christensen tours Zuoying base

By Lu Yi-hsuan and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Brent Christensen yesterday visited Zuoying Naval Base in Kaohsiung, where he delivered a speech on US-Taiwan relations in the realm of defense and security.

As part of its year-long celebration of the 40th anniversary of the US’ Taiwan Relations Act (TRA), the AIT assigned a theme to each month of the year to highlight aspects of the bilateral partnership, and this month is Security Cooperation Month.

Christensen’s visit to the base, where he toured a US Kidd-class destroyer that had been turned into a Keelung-class destroyer and saw some of the amphibious vehicles bought from the US in 2006, was one of the events scheduled to highlight Security Cooperation Month.

In a series of Facebook posts about the visit, the AIT said that the US sells Taiwan defense equipment in accordance with the TRA to maintain regional peace and stability.

It also shared photographs of Christensen’s visit on its Facebook page and Instagram account.

“We are honored to visit the largest destroyer in Taiwan’s Navy,” Christiansen said. “This Keelung-class guided-missile destroyer was formerly an American Kidd-class destroyer and transitioned to Taiwan between 2005 and 2006.”

“It has strong anti-air, anti-surface and marine patrol capabilities and battlefield management capabilities,” he added.

His visit was organized by the Ministry of National Defense’s Strategic Planning Office.

Christensen later met with Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) “to learn more about his vision for Kaohsiung and his work since taking office,” the AIT said.

Han said that he did not talk about the latest arms deal with the US, the sale of F-16V fighters, but focused on development and changes in Kaohsiung.

They also discussed cross-strait relations, Taiwan’s relations with Hong Kong and Macau, and US-Taiwan relations, the mayor said.

Additional reporting by CNA.