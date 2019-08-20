KMT still trying to arrange for Wu and Gou to meet

By Ann Maxon / Staff reporter

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday said that it is still working on arranging a meeting between KMT Chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) after Gou’s office said a meeting would be unlikely.

Wu’s and Gou’s aides are discussing setting up a meeting, said Cheng Mei-hua (程美華), deputy director-general of the KMT Culture and Communications Committee.

“It is not that one of them refused to meet. It is just that both of them are very busy,” she said.

Earlier yesterday, when asked if Gou would meet with Wu this week, Gou’s office said it would not be possible given the business tycoon’s busy schedule.

Gou’s schedule for the week is booked up with visits and meetings to discuss problems in Hong Kong, the US-China trade dispute, North Korea’s missile tests and other international affairs that might affect Taiwan, the office said.

After a meeting with Han and KMT Vice Chairman Tseng Yung-chuan (曾永權) at KMT headquarters, Wu said that he expected to meet with Gou within a week to discuss party unity, adding that he would contact the tycoon the next day.

KMT Vice Chairman Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌) had already met with Gou several times and Han is very concerned about the matter, Wu said.

As the KMT has nominated Han as its presidential candidate, the party should do its best to ensure that he wins the election, Wu added.

Separately, New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) yesterday reiterated that he would not serve as the head of Han’s New Taipei City campaign office, despite KMT headquarters urging all KMT mayors and county commissioners to head Han’s local campaign offices.

He is committed to delivering what he promised to voters and cannot provide assistance to others until he has completed his tasks as mayor, he added.

Asked if he feels Han has slacked off as the mayor of Kaohsiung, Hou said he is only responsible for himself and respects other people for their choices.

Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) yesterday said that she would help with Han’s election campaign, but still needs time to consider whether to take on an official position in the campaign team.

Additional reporting by Su Meng-chuan, Lai Hsiao-tung and CNA