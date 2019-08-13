‘A capella’ music festival to be held in Kaohsiung

Staff writer, with CNA

The Vocal Asia Festival would return to Kaohsiung for its 10th anniversary in August next year, Kaoshiung Deputy Mayor Yeh Kuang-shih (葉匡時) said in Takamatsu, Japan, yesterday.

The Kaohsiung City Government would host the a capella music event from Aug. 13 to 16, Yeh said as he received the festival’s flag from Kagawa Prefecture Governor Keizo Hamada at the closing ceremony of this year’s festival.

The city government is confident in organizing a major event, Yeh said, inviting a capella enthusiasts worldwide to participate in the festival.

The city is planning to hold a series of a cappella concerts, giving residents and students a deeper understanding of the musical form, Kaohsiung Bureau of Cultural Affairs Director Lucia Lin (林思伶) said in Takamatsu.

Grammy Award-winning musicians are expected to perform to mark the festival’s 10th anniversary thanks to a collaboration between the city government and the festival organizers, Lin said.

Vocal Asia, an international organization based in Taipei, is dedicated to promoting a cappella music and organized the first festival, which has since been held in different Asian cities each year.

Attracting a total audience of more than 200,000 over the years, the festival is considered the biggest and most important vocal festival in Asia, featuring more than 300 international performances and more than 100 groups over the past decade, the city government said.