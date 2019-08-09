KMT calls for Gou and Wang to cooperate with Han

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) officials yesterday said they fear that groups within the party are not cooperating after unsuccessfully trying to arrange a meeting between the party’s presidential nominee, Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), and former Hon Hai Precision Industry Co chairman Terry Gou (郭台銘).

Han’s office released a statement that said: “We hope to have the opportunity to discuss with Gou a blueprint for planning, so that together we can change Taiwan’s future.”

However, Gou’s close aide and spokeswoman Amanda Liu (劉宥彤) said that Gou had hoped to work with Han, but many opportunities to cooperate had gone by in the past few months.

KMT Legislator Wang Jin-pyng (王金平) yesterday gave Han advice, a saying from the Han Dynasty: “With a heart full of sincerity, even a golden rock will split open.”

When talking to reporters, Liu said that Gou had brought his heart full of sincerity to seek cooperation with Han, “but the golden rock did not open up … and it was Gou who had many doors closed on him.”

She cited one example of Gou helping Han with his mayoral campaign promise of building a “Love Ferris Wheel” in Kaohsiung.

Gou’s advisers contacted the design team of the ferris wheel and Gou in March went to Kaohsiung to promote an agriculture event. Later, at a construction site in Kaohsiung, he spoke to Han about the project,” she said.

“Both times Han said he would arrange a meeting later, but this did not happen,” Liu said.

The KMT might have received misinformation, that Han was unable to contact Gou, as Han kept on telling the media that he had tried many channels to reach Gou,” she added.

KMT Deputy Chairman Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌) said the party needs work together, but maybe it would be better to let Gou and Wang cool off first.

“We can communicate with Gou and Wang later on, to alleviate the current grudges,” Hau said.

“The KMT must unite, to win the election. I believe both Gou and Wang do not want to see the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) win again, and this would the basis of our common understanding,” he added.