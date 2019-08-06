One kiwi fruit has enough vitamin C for an adult: FDA

By Wu Liang-yi and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Half a guava or one kiwi fruit contains all of an adult’s necessary daily vitamin C intake, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Instead of purchasing and taking vitamin C supplements, people should eat fresh fruit and vegetables rich in the vitamin, the agency said.

The recommended vitamin C intake for adults is 100mg per day, while pregnant women should ingest 120mg per day and breastfeeding women 140mg per day, it said.

Eating three vegetable portions and two fruit portions daily would provide an ample amount of vitamin C — between 200mg and 400mg — while also supplying beneficial phytochemicals, minerals, dietary fiber and other nutrients, the agency said.

When there is too much vitamin C in the body, it is passed through urine, the agency said, adding that excess vitamin C is not only a waste, but could also affect the body negatively.

Some studies show that consuming more than 3,000mg of vitamin C per day could cause abdominal pain or kidney stones, it said.

While many people believe in the antioxidant properties of vitamin C, as well as its ability to regulate the synthesis of collagen, no research has been done on the skincare effects of vitamin C, the agency said.

However, some studies have found that vitamin C is capable of preventing cardiovascular disease or lowering the risk of cancer, it added.