Customs seizes huge drug haul

Staff writer, with CNA

Customs officials have seized 30,200 Erimin-5 pills that were being smuggled to China disguised as candied fruit products, the aviation police said yesterday.

Erimin-5 is a brand of the controlled hypnotic drug nimetazepam.

The pills were found in two international express mail parcels on May 8 at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.

One suspect was arrested in May and another last month in Changhua County on suspicion of contravening the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act (毒品危害防制條例), Aviation Police Bureau officer Tien Wei-jen (田偉仁) said.

Police are still investigating whether a smuggling ring was involved, Tien added.

Erimin, often used at clubs, has a soothing effect, but also has harmful side effects and can be addictive.

Police suspect that the batch of drugs was to be sold in China to satisfy the growing demand of Chinese nightclubs, Tien said.

Nimetazepam is a Class 3 controlled substance, and those found guilty of producing, transporting or selling Class 3 drugs can face a prison sentence of up to seven years and a fine of up to NT$7 million (US$221,323).