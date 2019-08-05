Tropical Storm Lekima likely to affect Taiwan

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Tropical Storm Lekima formed between Guam and the Philippines at 2pm yesterday, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said, adding that it would affect the weather in Taiwan on Thursday and Friday.

As of 2pm, the storm’s center was about 1,300km southeast of Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻). It was moving northwest at 5kph toward the Ryukyu Islands. The storm’s radius was 100km.

How the storm would move and to what extent would it affect the nation would require more observation, the bureau said.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Wipha was downgraded to a tropical depression on Saturday night, it said.

Tropical Storm Francisco, on the other hand, was 2,040km northeast of Taipei at 2pm yesterday, and was moving northwest at 32kph, the bureau said, adding that the storm’s radius was also 100km.

The bureau forecast that Francisco would not affect Taiwan directly, as it would move closer to Japan’s Kyushu Island today and tomorrow.

Former CWB Weather Forecast Center director Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said it would affect Japan and South Korea tomorrow and on Wednesday.

Although the chances that Lekima would hit the nation are low, simulations conducted by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts and the US National Centers for Environmental Prediction have shown that there are tropical disturbances developing in the South China Sea and north of Guam, Wu said.

From today through Wednesday, isolated showers are forecast on the east coast and the Hengchun Peninsula, the bureau said, adding that on Thursday, isolated showers could occur in the northeast.

People in the nation’s south and southeast are likely to experience isolated showers on Friday and Saturday.