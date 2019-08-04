Election rules for public university heads revisited

By Lin Hsiao-yun and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Ministry of Education has changed the election rules for public university presidents, a move that many believe is a response to the controversial election of National Taiwan University (NTU) president Kuan Chung-ming (管中閔).

The amendment requires candidates for university president to provide a comprehensive employment history, including details that could affect their elected position, and bar people who have held a supervisory position at the same company as any election committee member from being considered.

Kuan’s appointment as NTU president was questioned when it became known that he had been an independent director on the board of Taiwan Mobile Co, when a company official was on the election committee, and held a teaching position at a university in China.

In March, Richard Tsai (蔡明興), a committee member and Taiwan Mobile’s vice president, said that he had not been informed of the conflict of interest.

The amendment should reduce the chance of a conflict when university presidents are elected, Ministry of Education Department of Personnel Director Chen Kun-yuan (陳焜元) said on Friday.

National Kaohsiung University of Hospitality and Tourism, National University of Kaohsiung, National Taiwan Ocean University, National Changhua University of Education and National Taipei University of Education are all to elect presidents in the coming year, he added.

In April last year, Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) exposed flaws in the election system, but then came under fire and was first replaced by Wu Maw-kuen (吳茂昆), and then by Yeh Jiunn-rong (葉俊榮).

In January, Pan was reinstated as education minister after Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators criticized Wu and Yeh for their position on Kuan’s election.

Pan has been busy reforming the public university president election process since his return to office, the ministry said.

The amendment also restricts the relationship between thesis advisers and students, it said.

Kuan was accused of plagiarizing a student’s paper when writing a conference paper that he coauthored with National Chi Nan University professor Chen Chien-liang (陳建良).

The change is viewed by many as a “corrective measure” for when the NTU election committee, citing a need for autonomy, refused to comply with several ministry requests that it hold a new election.

Under the changes, a controversial election must be resolved by a committee within three months. If the committee stalls on the issue, agreement by half of the representatives from the university administration could dissolve it.

A new committee would need to be formed within two months, and no committee member would be permitted to serve on more than two consecutive committees, the ministry said.

In determining a candidate’s academic performance, committees would need an evaluation performed by an industry professional or an academic from outside the university, it said.