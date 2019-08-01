Children Are Us and illustrator team up again on gift boxes

By Liao Hsueh-ju and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Children Are Us Foundation for people with intellectual disabilities has partnered once again with illustrator Jimmy Liao (廖福彬) on the design of its moon cake gift sets for this year.

Fifteen years after their first collaboration, the foundation is releasing limited-edition boxes featuring Liao’s illustrations, Yen Hung-chi (顏鴻吉), head of the foundation’s Taoyuan and Hsinchu County offices, said on Monday at the foundation-run Sefun Cafe in Hsinchu’s Jhubei City (竹北), where a group of performers with intellectual disabilities performed for an audience that included Hsinchu County Secretary-General Chen Chi-yuan (陳季媛), Labor Affairs Department Director Tang Wei-te (唐維德) and County Councilor Tsai Chih-huan (蔡志環).

The illustrations were selected from Liao’s book Sometimes Sometimes (閉上眼睛一下下), which he created for New Taipei City’s Danhai Light Rail Transit system, Yen said, adding that the moon cake flavors include lotus seed paste; pineapple and taro; and rose and cheese.

Preorders can be made at the foundation’s shops or its Web site, and consumers who purchase a gift set could also purchase an elephant-shaped coin container at a discount, the foundation said.

For the Mid-Autumn Festival, which this year falls on Sept. 13, the foundation said that it is also offering other types of gift sets, such as rice, coffee and tea.

For the 11th year, the foundation is raising funds to give students in rural regions gift boxes during the festival, and it hopes to raise enough for 31,902 students.

It has already received donations from employees at Bridgestone Taiwan, it said.

To provide people with intellectual disabilities with a diverse range of learning opportunities, the foundation has set up 16 workshops and shops, as well as 13 studios, where they can learn how to bake, cook, package items and garden to prepare for employment, it added.